Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stock Position Decreased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,790 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 606,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,433,000 after buying an additional 151,878 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period.

NYSE A traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $130.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,319,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,363. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.56 and its 200-day moving average is $121.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $157.31.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.44.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $402,566.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,252.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $402,566.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

