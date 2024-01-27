SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,652 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEIC. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Sei Investments Co purchased 1,240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Sei Investments Co purchased 1,240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 8,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $517,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,576. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on SEIC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SEI Investments

SEI Investments Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ SEIC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.90. 354,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,714. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.45. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.19 and a 12 month high of $65.18.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a yield of 1.4%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.