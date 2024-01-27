Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 162.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 110.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,393,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,472,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.47. 547,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,190. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.19 and a 52 week high of $170.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.31. The company has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EXR

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.