Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7,095.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,583 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $567,000. Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 65.1% during the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 151,135 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,925,000 after purchasing an additional 59,576 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 41.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 35,891 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,106,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.92.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $5.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,653,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,804,585. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.96 and a 12-month high of $178.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $138.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.10 and a 200-day moving average of $147.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

