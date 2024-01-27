Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 223 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 231.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TRGP traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $86.81. 1,216,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,559. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.63. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $64.85 and a one year high of $91.43.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.20). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,837,500.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,335,330 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

