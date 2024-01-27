Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth $1,182,897,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $602,107,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,378,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,470 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2,358.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 989,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,382,000 after buying an additional 948,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,642,000 after buying an additional 609,251 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WCN traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.41. The stock had a trading volume of 985,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,476. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.12 and a 1-year high of $154.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.10. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.68.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.24.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

