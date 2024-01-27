Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 966 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 202,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 279,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $280,737.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 441,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,007.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $280,737.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 441,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,219 shares of company stock valued at $844,318 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HST stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $19.70. 4,875,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,983,631. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average of $17.27. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Featured Stories

