First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Raymond James currently has $21.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of First Community from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

First Community Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO remained flat at $19.26 on Thursday. 9,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,041. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average of $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $146.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. First Community had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $23.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Community Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. First Community’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Community by 31.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in First Community by 50.9% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 94,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Community by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in First Community by 1.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 409,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Community by 314.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Further Reading

