Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.56.

Global Payments Price Performance

NYSE GPN traded up $2.52 on Thursday, hitting $133.90. 2,349,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,903. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.66. The company has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $94.05 and a 1-year high of $138.07.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,638,000 after buying an additional 134,403 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,525,000 after buying an additional 2,703,434 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,510,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,457,000 after buying an additional 64,912 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,613,000 after buying an additional 1,481,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,936,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,379,000 after buying an additional 140,481 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

