Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Shares of NYSE:EDR traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,410,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,499. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average is $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $26.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.84.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $506,217.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $26,656.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,188.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $506,217.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,299 shares of company stock worth $2,534,855. Insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,651,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,559,000 after purchasing an additional 254,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,474,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,710,000 after buying an additional 2,689,204 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,114,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,350,000 after buying an additional 429,390 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 53.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,297,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,646,000 after buying an additional 2,196,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,814,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,140,000 after buying an additional 978,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

