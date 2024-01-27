Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, B. Riley cut Stellus Capital Investment from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Performance

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $13.48. The stock had a trading volume of 65,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,679. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $325.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.53.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.24 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 9.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Stellus Capital Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1333 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 320.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stellus Capital Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCM. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 225,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 137,408 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 140,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 76,208 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Featured Articles

