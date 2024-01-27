AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong-Buy”

Raymond James upgraded shares of AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Free Report) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

AlTi Global Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ALTI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.65. The stock had a trading volume of 109,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. AlTi Global has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $14.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.37.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $49.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AlTi Global will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlTi Global

About AlTi Global

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AlTi Global by 313.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,281,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after purchasing an additional 971,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AlTi Global by 1,223.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 315,530 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in AlTi Global in the 1st quarter valued at $3,216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AlTi Global in the 1st quarter valued at $2,989,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in AlTi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,318,000. Institutional investors own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

