Bank of America Upgrades HEICO (NYSE:HEI) to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $220.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HEI. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HEICO from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $184.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $201.82.

HEICO Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HEI traded down $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $183.58. 262,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,908. HEICO has a 12 month low of $153.63 and a 12 month high of $191.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.27. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. HEICO had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $936.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HEICO will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $97,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $97,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $260,333.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth $577,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth $1,119,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 3,192.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

