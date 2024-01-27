ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EXLS. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised ExlService from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Get ExlService alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EXLS

ExlService Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EXLS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.29. 517,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,769. ExlService has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.68 million. Research analysts forecast that ExlService will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ExlService

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in ExlService by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in ExlService by 6,266.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.