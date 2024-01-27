Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.
Minerva Neurosciences Stock Up 5.6 %
Minerva Neurosciences stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.14. The company had a trading volume of 15,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,090. The stock has a market cap of $56.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.37. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $13.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $7.23.
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.26). Equities analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
