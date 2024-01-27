Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Up 5.6 %

Minerva Neurosciences stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.14. The company had a trading volume of 15,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,090. The stock has a market cap of $56.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.37. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $13.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $7.23.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.26). Equities analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NERV. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 185.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 66,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 27,612 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter worth $192,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 150,466.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the period. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.