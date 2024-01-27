Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BECN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.64.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Up 1.1 %

BECN traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.71. 660,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,308. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $54.08 and a twelve month high of $89.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 25.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $160,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 662,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,665,000 after buying an additional 27,185 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

