NBC Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 23,049 Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 94,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 101,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,338.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,277 shares of company stock worth $1,353,775. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of WY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,168,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,690. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.20. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 66.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

