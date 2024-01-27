NBC Securities Inc. Invests $627,000 in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.69. 3,194,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,113,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $34.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.22.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.