NBC Securities Inc. Invests $627,000 in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of SPDW traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.69. 3,194,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,113,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $34.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.22.
About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF
SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
