NBC Securities Inc. Invests $714,000 in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on USB shares. UBS Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,856 shares of company stock worth $1,712,319. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,242,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,609,827. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

