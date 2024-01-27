NBC Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,027 Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Murphy USA by 136.1% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Murphy USA by 70.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 34.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total value of $2,648,277.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,033.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total value of $2,648,277.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,033.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total transaction of $828,749.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,474 shares of company stock worth $14,477,727. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Murphy USA stock traded down $5.68 on Friday, hitting $357.15. 183,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,285. The company has a fifty day moving average of $365.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.07. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $231.65 and a one year high of $384.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.61. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 71.06%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MUSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.83.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

