Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys 953 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $16,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 16.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth $23,422,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 25.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,517,000 after purchasing an additional 107,875 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 5.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth about $449,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IR traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.30. 2,170,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.03. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.84 and a 12-month high of $79.83.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on IR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

