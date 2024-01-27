NBC Securities Inc. Acquires New Shares in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,171 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alarm.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,505,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $357,099,000 after acquiring an additional 45,584 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 6.0% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,976,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,132,000 after acquiring an additional 111,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 986,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,958,000 after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Alarm.com by 13.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,882,000 after acquiring an additional 119,755 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Alarm.com by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 696,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,971,000 after acquiring an additional 29,643 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ ALRM traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.87. 116,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,905. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.13 and its 200-day moving average is $57.83. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.92 and a twelve month high of $67.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $221.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.65 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALRM shares. TheStreet cut Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alarm.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

