NBC Securities Inc. Purchases New Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 21,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

WMB stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.87. 6,289,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,018,039. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.45. The company has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

