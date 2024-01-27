NBC Securities Inc. Invests $754,000 in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 20,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 5.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXON shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.82.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AXON traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $251.36. 256,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,149. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $262.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.81 and a 200-day moving average of $217.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $413.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 9.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total transaction of $8,946,824.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 236,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,432,231.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $59,898.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 356,229 shares in the company, valued at $82,068,037.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total value of $8,946,824.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 236,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,432,231.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,343 shares of company stock worth $19,964,734. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.