NBC Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,253 YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 7.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in YETI by 67.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in YETI by 1.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in YETI by 5.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in YETI by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Get YETI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BNP Paribas lowered YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on YETI from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.59.

YETI Price Performance

NYSE:YETI traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.73. 637,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,688. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.38. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average of $44.97.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. YETI had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $433.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.27 million. Research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

YETI Company Profile

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.