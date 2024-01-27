NBC Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 22,886 Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Progyny by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Progyny by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 3.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Progyny by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PGNY. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.56.

In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 12,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $433,314.48. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 173,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,998.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 12,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $433,314.48. Following the sale, the president now owns 173,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,998.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 25,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $868,511.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 300,109 shares of company stock valued at $11,192,091. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PGNY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.69. 317,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,195. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.48, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

