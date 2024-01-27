NBC Securities Inc. Invests $659,000 in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Brookfield from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Brookfield from $37.74 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $8,630,129.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at $51,376,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $157,777.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $210,440,063.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at $51,376,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock worth $22,555,512. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brookfield Stock Down 0.7 %

BN traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.62. 1,766,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,053. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.77. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is -933.02%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

