NBC Securities Inc. Invests $648,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.7% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27,689.7% during the second quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 526,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,558,000 after buying an additional 524,997 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.79. 482,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.96. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.42 and a 1 year high of $258.11.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

