NBC Securities Inc. Takes $672,000 Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 626,679.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,354,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,461,951,000 after acquiring an additional 864,216,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,863,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,754,000 after acquiring an additional 146,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,242 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,834,000 after acquiring an additional 71,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,997,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,852,000 after acquiring an additional 115,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.13.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH stock traded up $17.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.38. 2,370,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,699. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.99 and a fifty-two week high of $147.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $633,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $8,957,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.