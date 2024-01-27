NBC Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 23,177 On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 23,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of ON during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ON by 75.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ON by 816.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ON by 151.6% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON by 34.8% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ON alerts:

ON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONON traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.25. 3,231,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,088,879. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.08. On Holding AG has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. ON had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ONON. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ON from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Williams Trading raised shares of ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ONON

ON Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.