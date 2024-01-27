Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 4,332,653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 4,406,043 shares.The stock last traded at $13.59 and had previously closed at $13.49.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.35.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.5601 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131,766 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 18,546.5% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,295,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,741 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,929,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,835 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 692.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,387,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,962,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,440 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

