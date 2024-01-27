Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 4,332,653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 4,406,043 shares.The stock last traded at $13.59 and had previously closed at $13.49.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.35.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.5601 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.
About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.
