Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 337,683 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 257,612 shares.The stock last traded at $12.20 and had previously closed at $12.12.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($11.44) to GBX 930 ($11.82) in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,056.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average is $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 10.1% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 83.5% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 208.4% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 969,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 655,317 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 25.2% in the second quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 6.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

