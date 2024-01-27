Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Shares Gap Down to $366.35

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $366.35, but opened at $355.28. Molina Healthcare shares last traded at $360.14, with a volume of 89,354 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on MOH. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.30.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $367.37 and its 200-day moving average is $340.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,706. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,706. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,672,000 after buying an additional 113,511 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,352,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,033,000 after buying an additional 53,139 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,395,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,200,000 after buying an additional 259,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,517,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,434,000 after buying an additional 99,603 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

