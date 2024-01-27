Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Shares Gap Down to $389.46

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $389.46, but opened at $370.12. Ameriprise Financial shares last traded at $394.45, with a volume of 94,881 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $408.50.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $370.65 and a 200-day moving average of $348.12.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 80.82% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameriprise Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

