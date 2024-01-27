NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Down to $6.07

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.07, but opened at $5.91. NIO shares last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 15,569,771 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Get NIO alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NIO

NIO Stock Up 1.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 114.38% and a negative net margin of 39.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in NIO by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 42,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in NIO by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 50,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of NIO by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,337,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after buying an additional 13,853 shares during the period. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.