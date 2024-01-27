Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $68.56, but opened at $71.01. Cohen & Steers shares last traded at $69.89, with a volume of 13,012 shares traded.

The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $119.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.80 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 26.36%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 87.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cohen & Steers in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cohen & Steers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cohen & Steers news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $45,153.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 135,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after acquiring an additional 38,458 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Cohen & Steers by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 931,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,396,000 after buying an additional 28,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

