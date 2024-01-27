UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Shares Gap Down to $513.23

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $513.23, but opened at $487.59. UnitedHealth Group shares last traded at $492.42, with a volume of 2,306,823 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.79.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $531.77 and its 200 day moving average is $515.93. The stock has a market cap of $465.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.34 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 415,703 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $218,855,000 after acquiring an additional 77,908 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 144,958 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $76,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,817 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,330,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.