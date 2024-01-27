OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Gap Down to $27.94

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.94, but opened at $26.31. OrthoPediatrics shares last traded at $26.91, with a volume of 27,089 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KIDS. BTIG Research lowered their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.98.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $39.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.26 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 15.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,009,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 405,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after buying an additional 14,345 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

