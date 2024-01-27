Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Gap Up to $8.41

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.41, but opened at $8.76. Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 496,606 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MLCO. Susquehanna began coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.60 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.56.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was up 320.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 35,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 109,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

