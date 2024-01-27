Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) Shares Gap Up to $11.73

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.73, but opened at $12.14. Diversified Energy shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 14,933 shares changing hands.

Diversified Energy Price Performance

Diversified Energy Company Profile

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

