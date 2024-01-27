Short Interest in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Increases By 375.9%

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 512,500 shares, an increase of 375.9% from the December 31st total of 107,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 482,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:VINC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. 74,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,330. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93. Vincerx Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.95.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that Vincerx Pharma will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 426,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 34,724 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,703,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 16,476 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 562.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 260,310 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.

