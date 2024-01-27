Short Interest in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Increases By 375.9%

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 512,500 shares, an increase of 375.9% from the December 31st total of 107,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 482,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NASDAQ:VINC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. 74,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,330. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93. Vincerx Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.95.
Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that Vincerx Pharma will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.
