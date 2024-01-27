LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Down to $5.14

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.14, but opened at $4.63. LG Display shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 178,594 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average is $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.44.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. LG Display had a negative net margin of 22.07% and a negative return on equity of 45.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

