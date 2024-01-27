Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Shares Gap Up to $5.20

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.20, but opened at $5.39. Enerflex shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 14,283 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Enerflex from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enerflex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Enerflex Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Enerflex had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $580.11 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -17.50%.

Institutional Trading of Enerflex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Enerflex during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enerflex during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Enerflex during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Enerflex during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Enerflex during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. 44.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

