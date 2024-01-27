Algorand Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.35 billion and approximately $27.93 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,044,542,308 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

