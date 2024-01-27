Short Interest in Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Decreases By 48.6%

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Via Renewables Price Performance

Shares of VIASP traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.19. 14,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,349. Via Renewables has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $25.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.15.

Via Renewables Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.7596 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.70%.

Via Renewables Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

