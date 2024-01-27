Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,400 shares, a growth of 93.7% from the December 31st total of 146,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Virco Mfg. Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:VIRC traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $12.60. 159,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.71. Virco Mfg. has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.14.
Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $84.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.30 million. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 36.45% and a net margin of 10.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Virco Mfg. Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently issued reports on VIRC. TheStreet cut Virco Mfg. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Virco Mfg. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Report on Virco Mfg.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Patricia Levine Quinones sold 3,600 shares of Virco Mfg. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $44,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,401.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,300 shares of company stock worth $52,472. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Virco Mfg.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 117,662 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 925,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 59,891 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 14,034 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. 18.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Virco Mfg. Company Profile
Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.
Featured Stories
