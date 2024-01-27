Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,400 shares, a growth of 93.7% from the December 31st total of 146,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Virco Mfg. Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:VIRC traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $12.60. 159,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.71. Virco Mfg. has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.14.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $84.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.30 million. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 36.45% and a net margin of 10.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Virco Mfg. Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from Virco Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Virco Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is 4.62%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VIRC. TheStreet cut Virco Mfg. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Virco Mfg. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Patricia Levine Quinones sold 3,600 shares of Virco Mfg. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $44,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,401.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,300 shares of company stock worth $52,472. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Virco Mfg.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 117,662 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 925,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 59,891 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 14,034 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. 18.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

