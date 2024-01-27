Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Down 23.4% in January

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 743,900 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the December 31st total of 971,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,046,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,121,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,265,000 after purchasing an additional 200,042 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,423,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,560,000 after purchasing an additional 212,980 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VGIT stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,314,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,483. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.97. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

