Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 519,700 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the December 31st total of 343,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 29.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vision Marine Technologies in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.

Vision Marine Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of VMAR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.76. 79,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,982. Vision Marine Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40.

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative net margin of 251.24% and a negative return on equity of 102.75%. The company had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 million. Equities research analysts predict that Vision Marine Technologies will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vision Marine Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies by 197.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sale of Electric Boats and Rental of Electric Boats. It offers e-motion electric powertrain systems; e-motion electric outboards; electric boats; boat parts and related maintenance services; short-term rental of electric boats; and boat club membership; as well as manufactures customized electric boats.

