Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) Short Interest Update

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decline of 78.3% from the December 31st total of 138,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Virax Biolabs Group Trading Up 8.3 %

NASDAQ VRAX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.02. 153,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,357. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75. Virax Biolabs Group has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Virax Biolabs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virax Biolabs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Virax Biolabs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virax Biolabs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Virax Biolabs Group Company Profile

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name.

