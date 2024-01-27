Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Down 20.0% in January

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the second quarter valued at $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 20,400.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VONE traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.92. 91,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,138. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.63. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a fifty-two week low of $173.49 and a fifty-two week high of $222.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.9112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.